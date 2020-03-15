Boston Globe Obituaries
SHIRLEY A. (BROWN) DONOVAN

SHIRLEY A. (BROWN) DONOVAN Obituary
DONOVAN, Shirley A. (Brown) Of Dedham, formerly of West Roxbury, March 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John "Jack" Donovan. Devoted mother of John J. Donovan and his wife Pamela of West Roxbury, Michael T. Donovan and his wife Ivonne of Dedham. Stephen P. Donovan of Chelsea, Timothy J. Donovan and his wife Maritza of Dedham. Loving grandmother of Matthew, Joseph, Julia, Ryan A., Ryan P. and Maritza Donovan, and Orlando Robles. Sister of Henry S. Brown and his wife Mary of Walpole, the late Mary Candora and Phyllis Joyce. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Private Funeral Service at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Wednesday, March 18, at 11:30am. Interment to follow in the Gardens of Gethsemane, West Roxbury. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Shirley's memory to the , 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781 326 0500
Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020
