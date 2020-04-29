|
GIBSON, Shirley A. (Cronk) In Medford, formerly of Stoneham, April 27th at eighty-six years of age. Beloved wife of the late Francis C. "Frank"Gibson. Cherished mother of Beverly Roche, her late husband Thomas "Tom" of North Reading, formerly of Woburn, Donna Brown, her husband John of Chesapeake, VA, and Peter Gibson of Lafayette, GA. Dear sister of Dody Reitz of Oceanside, CA. Loving grandmother of five grandchildren, Megan Laughlin, Errin Spruill, Sammy Gibson, Aly Roche and Tim Roche, along with nine great-grandchildren. Dear friend of Dick and (the late) Joye Freeman of Burlington. Caring aunt to 11 nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Shirley's name to The Fuller House of Stoneham, 32 Franklin St., Stoneham, MA 02180. Due to the current situation we are experiencing with the Coronavirus, arrangements are private and under the direction of the Lynch – Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN. 781 - 933 - 0400 lynch-cantillon.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020