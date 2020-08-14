Boston Globe Obituaries
SHIRLEY A. (GIOIOSA) PEZNOLA

SHIRLEY A. (GIOIOSA) PEZNOLA Obituary
PEZNOLA, Shirley A. (Gioiosa) Of West Roxbury, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Donald R. Peznola and the late William F. Mahoney, Jr. Loving mother of Catherine E. Woods and her husband Robert of Wilmington, Theresa J. Peznola of North Reading, Christine A. Krisko and her husband Paul of Danvers and the late William F. Mahoney, III. Devoted Nana of Ryan, Kimberly, Daniel, Amelia and Anna. Sister of Jean DiSanto of Canton, Beverly Jeanetti of Readville, and the late Irene Casciano. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Tuesday, August 18th at 9 am, followed by a Funeral Mass in Holy Name Church at 10 o'clock. Visiting hours Monday 4-8 pm. Relatives and friends invited. Interment Knollwood Memorial Park. For directions and guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 15, 2020
