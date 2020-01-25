Boston Globe Obituaries
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
12:00 PM
Cape Cod Synagogue
145 Winter Street
Hyannis, MA
Burial
Following Services
Mosswood Cemetery
Cotuit, MA
SHIRLEY ADELLE (GELBERT) VENET

SHIRLEY ADELLE (GELBERT) VENET Obituary
VENET, Shirley Adelle (Gelbert) Boston native and resident of Yarmouth Port, passed away on January 20, 2020. She was predeceased by Phillip Venet, her husband of nearly 70 years, and her brother, Chester Gelbert. She is survived by sons Steve (Edie), Ken (Julia), and Marc (Cindy), and grandsons Eric, Jesse, Paul, and Jake. Shirley was a beloved wife, mother and friend. A strong, passionate woman, she loved her family and doted on her grandsons. A great fan of classical music, the symphony, and theater, she also was an avid reader. Her life, however, was not complete without her deep commitment to the Jewish faith and her Cape Cod Synagogue family. Donations in Shirley's name may be made to Cape Cod Synagogue or . Services will be held at noon on Tuesday, January 28th at Cape Cod Synagogue, 145 Winter Street, Hyannis, with burial immediately following at Mosswood Cemetery, Cotuit. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 26, 2020
