O'GORMAN, Shirley Alice Of Newton, April 12, 2020. Loving daughter of the late Francis J. and Ruth (Gillis). Dear sister of the late Roger O'Gorman, Lawrence O'Gorman, Ruth "Arby" Grimaldi and Charlotte Philips. Dear aunt of Roger, Edward, Greg and the late John Phillips and Jay Grimaldi. Shirley's Funeral Services will be private. Donations in her memory may be made to MSPCA/Angell Memorial Hospital, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. Guestbook available at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 16, 2020