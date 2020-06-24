|
|
ABBOTT, Shirley Ann (Mulligan) Shirley Ann (Mulligan) Abbott, wife of the late William. F. Abbott Jr. passed away peacefully at home on Sunday June 21st following a recent battle with cancer. Shirley or as many also knew her, Ann, was the daughter of the late Joseph and Esther (Broderick) Mulligan and the sister of Joseph P. Mulligan, Jr and wife Carol Mulligan of Beverly. She was a lifelong resident of Beverly, where she was a student at both St. Mary's elementary and high schools. Shirley graduated high school in 1948 after which she attended Boston University's College of Practical Arts and Letters and received her degree there in 1950. Shirley was a very thoughtful and giving person who always was more concerned about other's wellbeing than herself. She actually received great happiness by giving to others which naturally made her a great friend of countless people far and wide with many truly being lifelong friendships. Shirley was an active and devoted parishioner at both St. Mary's and St. John's in Beverly. Shirley was one of the original members of the St. John's sodality and volunteered at St. Mary's parish rectory and 'back in the day' was a member of their choir. Shirley truly loved children which was certainly witnessed by her extended family but also when she served as a teacher's aide at Edwards & Hannah elementary schools in Beverly. During her tenure in the Beverly public school system she also headed up the elementary school science program. She spoke fondly about her time there and many of her then teaching colleagues and students to her last days. Living by the ocean provided Shirley with much pleasure. From her windows at home she enjoyed seeing the glistening waters of the Danvers River and she has been an avid member of West Beach where for decades she and her family spent many happy days each summer. But it was the time she spent and the memories that were made at her family cottage on Cape Cod Bay in Truro that she coveted the most. Shirley and her husband Bill endured more than most in their lives including the unfathomable loss of not one but two of their children. But like her battle against cancer she did so with inspirational strength and grace. One of Shirley's most profound attributes was her love of family. Shirley and Bill shared 58 years of marriage together and she was the classic and beloved matriarch. She was the mother of five children, William F. Abbott III and his wife Linda of Beverly, John J. Abbott, the late Susan DeIulis and husband Patrick of Salem, the late Thomas P. Abbott, and Kristin Kelly and her husband Thomas of Hamilton. Shirley was also blessed with ten grandchildren, Christopher M. Abbott of Lynn, Katelin A. (Abbott) Cassidy of Danvers, Allison (Cox) Isenberg of Salem, Will DeIulis of Swampscott, Jon DeIulis of Reading, Patrick DeIulis of Beverly Farms, Alex DeIulis of Salem and Matthew DeIulis of Salem, Quinlan Kelly of Hamilton and Broderick Kelly of Hamilton along with five great-grandchildren, Riley, Kevin and Jack Cassidy of Danvers, Ari Isenberg of Salem and Calvin DeIulis of Swampscott. Visiting hours Sunday, June 28th from 1 PM to 4 PM in the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, BEVERLY. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, June 29, 2020 in St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, 253 Cabot Street, Beverly at 10:00 AM, followed by burial services at Greenlawn Cemetery in Salem. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Dana Farber, Pan Mass Challenge or the . Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com Campbell Funeral Home 525 Cabot St., Beverly 978-922-1113
Published in The Boston Globe on June 25, 2020