KACZKA, Shirley Ann Age 86, of Iowa City, IA, passed away peacefully at her home on October 21, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, Walter S. Kaczka, with whom she shared 48 years of marriage. Shirley was born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Herbert F. and Rose B. (McIver) Sprague. She was also predeceased by her sisters Ruth I. Wills and Jean E. Woodbury, and her brothers Gerald E. Sprague and Ronald A. Sprague. Mrs. Kaczka lived in the Savin Hill neighborhood of Dorchester, MA for more than 40 years, and Dartmouth, MA for 10 years. She resided in Iowa City since 2014. She was a 1949 graduate of the High School of Practical Arts in Roxbury, MA, and worked for many years as a seamstress. Surviving is her son, David W. Kaczka and his wife Monica of Iowa City; two grandchildren, Andrew and Benjamin; her brother Paul R. Sprague and his wife Joan of Warren, ME; and many nieces and nephews. Graveside Committal Services will be held Monday, October 28, 2019, at 11:30 AM at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, MA.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 24, 2019