MADUSKUIE, Shirley Ann Age 86, of Wrentham, passed peacefully on March 11, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Thomas P. Maduskuie, Sr., with whom she celebrated 66 years of marriage.
Born in Norwood on December 23, 1933, she was a daughter of the late Bernard and Mary (Grzyeowski) Stravinski. Shirley was a graduate of Norwood High School. She worked as a secretary in the Superintendent's office in the King Philip school department for many years prior to retiring. She enjoyed camping, candlepin bowling, shopping and square dancing with Thomas. She also was an avid reader and enjoyed word search puzzles.
Shirley is survived by five children, Thomas P. Maduskuie, Jr. of FL, Edward S. Maduskuie of NH, Patricia A. Downing of MA, Nancy E. Maduskuie of MA and Robert A. Maduskuie of MA. Also survived by ten grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. She was the sister of Dorothy McCarthy of Norwood and Ronald Stravinski of NC.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Thursday, March 19th from 4-8 PM in the RJ Ross Funeral Home, 135 South Street, WRENTHAM. A private Funeral Service will be held on Friday. Burial will follow in Wrentham Center Cemetery, Wrentham. As health guidelines continue to be updated on a daily basis, please check the Funeral Home website for any changes to Visiting Hours prior to visiting on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to , stjude.org Online guestbook may be found at rjrossfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 17, 2020