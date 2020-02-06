|
|
SCOTT, Shirley Ann (Hunnewell) Age 88, of Medford, passed on February 3, 2020, after a lengthy illness. Born on November 11, 1931 to Ora (Ayotte) and Donald Hunnewell. Shirley was predeceased by her husband Robert E. and her son Robert G. Scott. She is survived by her granddaughter Sarah Scott, her sister Nancy Colby, nieces Karen Colby, Alison Colby-Campbell and Hollis Colby, as well as by her nephew Drew Colby. Prior to her retirement, she was a VP at BNY Mellon. Shirley made friends in a minute, kept them for a lifetime and always remembered everything about them. Visitation on Monday morning at the Funeral Home from 9am-10:30am followed by a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at St. Athanasius Parish, Haverhill St., Reading, MA at 11am. Burial at Wood End Cemetery. Full obituary and memorial donations at www.mackeyfuneralhome.com Mackey Funeral Home 128 S. Main St - Rt 114 Middleton, MA
View the online memorial for Shirley Ann (Hunnewell) SCOTT
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 7, 2020