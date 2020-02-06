Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Mackey Funeral Home
128 S. Main St. (Rt 114)
Middleton, MA 01949
(978) 774-0033
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Mackey Funeral Home
128 S. Main St. (Rt 114)
Middleton, MA 01949
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Athanasius Parish
Haverhill St.
Reading, MA
View Map
SHIRLEY ANN (HUNNEWELL) SCOTT

SHIRLEY ANN (HUNNEWELL) SCOTT Obituary
SCOTT, Shirley Ann (Hunnewell) Age 88, of Medford, passed on February 3, 2020, after a lengthy illness. Born on November 11, 1931 to Ora (Ayotte) and Donald Hunnewell. Shirley was predeceased by her husband Robert E. and her son Robert G. Scott. She is survived by her granddaughter Sarah Scott, her sister Nancy Colby, nieces Karen Colby, Alison Colby-Campbell and Hollis Colby, as well as by her nephew Drew Colby. Prior to her retirement, she was a VP at BNY Mellon. Shirley made friends in a minute, kept them for a lifetime and always remembered everything about them. Visitation on Monday morning at the Funeral Home from 9am-10:30am followed by a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at St. Athanasius Parish, Haverhill St., Reading, MA at 11am. Burial at Wood End Cemetery. Full obituary and memorial donations at www.mackeyfuneralhome.com Mackey Funeral Home 128 S. Main St - Rt 114 Middleton, MA

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 7, 2020
