SHIRLEY ANN (STOVER) THOMPSON


1933 - 2020
SHIRLEY ANN (STOVER) THOMPSON Obituary
THOMPSON, Shirley Ann (Stover) Of Watertown, February 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Clifford B. Thompson. Loving mother of Deborah Whitney and her husband Peter and Mark Thompson. Grandmother of Nell Whitney, Sara Thompson and Benjamin Thompson. A Memorial Service will be held at the First Baptist Church of Belmont, 129 Lexington Street, Belmont, MA 02478 on Saturday, March 14 at 11:00 AM. Relatives and friends invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the First Baptist Church. Online guestbook at www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 8, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -