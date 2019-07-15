FITZPATRICK, Shirley Anne (Fox) Of Watertown and Hyannis Port. Formerly of Newton. Anne, her chosen name throughout her life, died peacefully at home surrounded by family who loved her and were loved by her. She was 84. Anne was born in 1935 and spent her childhood years in Ware. A depression-era only child, she was surrounded by doting aunts and uncles, many of whom were first generation Americans. Her love of learning and teaching came from her parents, Mildred and Robert Fox, especially her father, who was the high school principal in Ware and later, superintendent of schools in Southbridge. Anne graduated from Ware High School in 1953 and matriculated to Regis College in Weston. While at Regis, women-only at that time, she majored in English and developed many long-lasting friendships, the most significant being with Frank, a 1956 Boston College graduate and her husband of 55 years, whom she met fortuitously while attending an intercollegiate social. Anne's deep connection and commitment to Regis was manifested first as a fundraiser and later as a benefactor and trustee of the college. Anne and Frank married in 1958 in Southbridge, first living in Watertown and later moving to Newton, where they spent 52 years raising a family. Anne began her career as a high school teacher of English and Latin. Her upbringing around her Ireland-born relatives imbued her to teach English to immigrants several evenings a week. In 1969, she and Frank commenced a business partnership named Electronic Voting Machine Corporation for which she was President, selling and servicing voting systems to municipalities throughout New England. Anne's deep faith and commitment to those in need was displayed by her involvement with the Junior Guild, Catholic Charities and the American Diabetes Association. Throughout her life, but especially as her familial and professional commitments receded, Anne devoured reading materials, whether they be newspapers (four daily), books (her Kindle always close by) and in the last years of her life, her iPhone, which in spite of advanced arthritis, she operated with great aplomb. She leaves four children: Maureen Foley of Watertown and children, Shannon Foley and Kimberly Ahearn (Tyler); Robert of Cohasset, wife Marianne and children, Dylan and Shane; Elaine Fitzpatrick of Watertown; Wayne of Waban, wife Theresa and children Nicholas, Christopher and Matthew. She also leaves her cousin, best-selling non-fiction author George Sullivan of New York. Additionally, she leaves niece Mary Lou Simoes (Richard) and her three children; nephew John Bulger (Margaret Ann) and his two children and was predeceased by her in-laws Anne and John Bulger and nephew Paul Bulger. Lastly, she leaves Belle, her feisty and protective chihuahua, who became her companion and comforter after Frank's passing in 2014. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Stanton Funeral Home, 786 Mount Auburn Street (Rt. 16), WATERTOWN, on Thursday, July 18, 4 pm - 7 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Sacred Heart Church, 770 Mount Auburn Street, Watertown, on Friday, July 19 at 9 am. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Regis College Development Office, 235 Wellesley Street, Box 30, Weston, MA 02493 with reference "Memory of Anne Fox Fitzpatrick."



View the online memorial for Shirley Anne (Fox) FITZPATRICK Published in The Boston Globe on July 17, 2019