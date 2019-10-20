Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for SHIRLEY CHAGNON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SHIRLEY B. (HUNTLEY) CHAGNON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SHIRLEY B. (HUNTLEY) CHAGNON Obituary
CHAGNON, Shirley B. (Huntley) Of Franklin, formerly of Lexington, October 18, beloved wife of the late Arthur H. Chagnon. Mother of Steven J. Sorensen of Surfside Beach, SC, Peter K. Sorensen of Kingston, MA, Arthur H. Chagnon, Jr. of Oxford, ME, Mark J. Chagnon of Brookline, MA and Cynthia J. Harvey of Franklin, MA. Mother of the late Theodore L. Sorensen of Perth, Australia. Also survived by her grandchildren, Luke Sorensen, Thomas Sorensen, Richard Sorensen, Robert Sorensen, William Sorensen, Chelsea Chagnon, Hannah Chagnon, Nathan Chagnon, Trever Beck and Samantha Beck, and 8 great-grandchildren.

Services will be private.

Donations may be made in her memory to the Amedisys Foundation, 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816. Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin

www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SHIRLEY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.