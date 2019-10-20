|
|
CHAGNON, Shirley B. (Huntley) Of Franklin, formerly of Lexington, October 18, beloved wife of the late Arthur H. Chagnon. Mother of Steven J. Sorensen of Surfside Beach, SC, Peter K. Sorensen of Kingston, MA, Arthur H. Chagnon, Jr. of Oxford, ME, Mark J. Chagnon of Brookline, MA and Cynthia J. Harvey of Franklin, MA. Mother of the late Theodore L. Sorensen of Perth, Australia. Also survived by her grandchildren, Luke Sorensen, Thomas Sorensen, Richard Sorensen, Robert Sorensen, William Sorensen, Chelsea Chagnon, Hannah Chagnon, Nathan Chagnon, Trever Beck and Samantha Beck, and 8 great-grandchildren.
Services will be private.
Donations may be made in her memory to the Amedisys Foundation, 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816. Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin
www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 21, 2019