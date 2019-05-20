BERG, Shirley (Darish) Age 85, passed away peacefully on May 20th, in Needham, surrounded by her family. A longtime Needham resident, she was born August 7, 1933, to the late David and Bessie Darish in Boston. She earned her Bachelor's Degree from Simmons College and the Eliot-Pearson School at Tufts University, and later, a Master's from Framingham State College (now University) in Special Education that included coursework at Boston College. She taught in Malden, Boston, Waynesville, MO and Needham for many years. An active member of Temple Beth Shalom, she co-founded its nursery school and served as junior choir mother. She leaves her beloved husband of 63 years, David Berg; two daughters, Carolyn (Berg) Fox of Wellesley and Dr. Nancy E. Berg (Stanton Braude) of St. Louis, MO; three grandchildren: Hannah Louise Fox (Benjamin Raizen) of Dedham, David Braude and Elizabeth Braude of St. Louis; cousins, nieces, nephews, and many friends. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, May 22 1 p.m. at Temple Beth Shalom, 670 Highland Ave., Needham. Interment at Temple Emeth Cemetery, Baker Street, West Roxbury. Shiva details to follow. In lieu of flowers kindly contribute to the in her memory. Published in The Boston Globe on May 21, 2019