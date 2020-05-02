|
OLICK, Shirley Blanche (Valdofsky) Entered into rest on April 27, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Irving Olick. Devoted mother of Rosalyn Olick. Dear sister of Bess Valdofsky and Joseph Valof. Born in Salem, MA on July 6, 1928, Shirley grew up in Peabody and resided in Brookline. In her daughter's eyes, she was not only a mother, but a best friend who provided unconditional love and they shared a mutual love of music. Shirley was an avid reader of biographies and everyone who knew her was touched by her sweetness and kindness. Private graveside services will be held at Adath Jeshurun Cemetery in West Roxbury. www.stanetskybrookline.com
617-232-9300
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020