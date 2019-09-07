|
BREVICH, Shirley Age 90, on September 6, 2019. Of West Palm Beach, FL, formerly of Roslindale. Beloved wife of the late Theodore Brevich. Devoted mother of Arleen Brevich Pereira, Anita Sherman and her husband Keith and Kenneth Brevich. Loving grandmother of Erica Mandell and Rachel Brevich. Dear great-grandmother Harper Mandell. Dear sister of Melvin Foster. Graveside services at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon, on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at 11:45 am. (Please assemble at the rear of the administration building). Following services a memorial observance will be held at the home of Anita and Keith Sherman until 8:00pm Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. Arrangements by Brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 8, 2019