SUTERA, Shirley C. (Sena) Of Lynn, December 1, 2019, former Executive Secretary at Massachusetts Department of Transitional Assistance, wife of the late Leonard J. "Leo" Sutera, mother of Norman Sutera and his wife Pamela of Malden, Lee A. Trahant and Michael Donovan of Lynn, and Sandra Berry and her husband Allan of Lynnfield, grandmother of 7 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild, also survived by 2 sisters and many nieces and nephews. Her Funeral will be held on Friday at 9:30am from the Solimine Funeral Home, 67 Ocean Street (Rte. 1A), LYNN followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30am in Holy Family Church. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Thursday 4:00pm-8:00pm. Donations in her memory may be made to , 75 Sylvan St. Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 4, 2019