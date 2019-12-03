Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Solimine Funeral Homes
67 Ocean Street
Lynn, MA 01902
781-595-1492
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Solimine Funeral Homes
67 Ocean Street
Lynn, MA 01902
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
9:30 AM
Solimine Funeral Homes
67 Ocean Street
Lynn, MA 01902
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Family Church
Resources
More Obituaries for SHIRLEY SUTERA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SHIRLEY C. (SENA) SUTERA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SHIRLEY C. (SENA) SUTERA Obituary
SUTERA, Shirley C. (Sena) Of Lynn, December 1, 2019, former Executive Secretary at Massachusetts Department of Transitional Assistance, wife of the late Leonard J. "Leo" Sutera, mother of Norman Sutera and his wife Pamela of Malden, Lee A. Trahant and Michael Donovan of Lynn, and Sandra Berry and her husband Allan of Lynnfield, grandmother of 7 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild, also survived by 2 sisters and many nieces and nephews. Her Funeral will be held on Friday at 9:30am from the Solimine Funeral Home, 67 Ocean Street (Rte. 1A), LYNN followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30am in Holy Family Church. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Thursday 4:00pm-8:00pm. Donations in her memory may be made to , 75 Sylvan St. Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SHIRLEY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Solimine Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -