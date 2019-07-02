CARR-DONOVAN, Shirley (Keenan) Of Winthrop, June 30, 2019, devoted wife of the late D. Peter Carr and Alpheus Donovan. Loving mother of Maureen Smith and her husband Richard of New York, Lynne Lewis of New York, Brenda Christopher and her husband Stephen of Winthrop and Donald P. Carr of Winthrop. Dear sister of Gladys Callaghan, June Keilty, Janet Salwa, Elaine Crudup and the late William Keenan. Cherished grandmother of Peter Christopher and Laura Barrett, Stephanie and Ken Hodgkins, Jessica Carr and Jennifer Thew, Jeannette and Alfonso Correa, Michael Lewis, Christopher Lewis and Samuel Smith. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. The funeral will be conducted from the funeral home on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 9:00 AM followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop, at 10:00 AM. Services will conclude with the interment in the Cross Street section of Winthrop Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Viking Pride Foundation at www.vikingpride.org or to Winthrop Charities at www.winthropcharities.org. For directions or to sign the online guestbook go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop



