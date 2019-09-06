Boston Globe Obituaries
SHIRLEY (BAGGETT) COLEMAN

SHIRLEY (BAGGETT) COLEMAN Obituary
COLEMAN, Shirley (Baggett) Of Newton, formerly of Quincy and Brighton, July 27, 2019. Dear and devoted wife of the late Joseph Coleman and the late Frederick Hocker. Mother of Thomas Hocker and his wife Karen. Grandmother of Ryan and Declan Hocker. Dear friend of Charles Conti and his wife Lakshmi Nagarajanm, Theresa and Lisa Glynn, Eileen Weinberg, and Phoebe. Funeral Mass Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 10 a.m., in the Chapel of St. Theresa of Avila Church, West Roxbury. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Shirley's memory may be made to the M.S.P.C.A., 350 So. Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130 (mspca.org). Interment will be private. Guestbook and other information at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019
