CONNOLLY, Shirley (Hogan) Of Watertown and Deerfield Beach, FL, June 1, 2019. Age 94. Wife of the late John P. "Jack" Connolly. Beloved mother of John Connolly, Jr. & his wife Camille, Janice Connolly, Carol Stockdale and her husband Patrick, all of Watertown, David Connolly and Paul Connolly and his wife Amy, all of Waltham. Dear sister of John Hogan of FL and Ann Stevens of Watertown. Loving grandmother of Christine Bongiorno, Sean, Abigail, and Douglas Connolly, Dylan & Connor Stockdale and Mandy Hudson. Loving great-grandmother of 6. Funeral from the MacDonald Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Home, 270 Main St., WATERTOWN, Friday, June 7, 2019, at 10 AM followed by Funeral Mass in the Church of St. Patrick, 212 Main St., Watertown, at 11 AM. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours Thursday, 5-8 PM. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery. Retired employee Watertown Town Hall. Member Ladies AOH Div. 14, Watertown. Memorials in Shirley's memory may be made to the Watertown Boys & Girls Club, 25 Whites Ave., Watertown, MA 02472 or at www.watertownbgc.com MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 4, 2019