LADD, Shirley E. (Grant) Age 92 of Groveland, Jan. 27. Mother of Linda L. Murray of Statham, NH, Sandra S. Ladd of Lynn, James R. Ladd, Jr. and his wife Gail of Plaistow, NH and Cathleen E. Ladd of Groveland. Also survived by nine grandchildren, Kelli and her husband Bob, Melissa and her husband Billy, Jodi and her partner Tim, Jamie and her husband Eric, John and his husband Chris, Jimi, Kevin and his wife Stephanie, Thomas and his wife Jessica, and Matthew; as well as 5 great-grandchildren, Patrick, Connor, Morgan, Charlotte and Amelia. Her Funeral will be held on Friday at 8AM from the Solimine Funeral Home, 426 Broadway (Rt. 129), LYNN, followed by a Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church at 9AM. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Lynn. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting Hours are Thursday from 4-8PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Massachusetts Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Children (MSPCC), 3815 Washington Street, Suite 2, Boston, MA 02130. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 29, 2020