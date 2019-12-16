Boston Globe Obituaries
ELBER, Shirley (Merlinsky) Of Brockton, formerly of Raynham, Randolph and Chelsea, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 93 years of age. Devoted daughter of the late Louis & Dora (Sapolsky) Merlinsky. Beloved wife of the late Leonard Elber. Loving mother of Eileen Leeds of Norton & her late husband Stanley and Joel Elber & his fiancée Shirley Kulik of Manchester, NH. Cherished grandmother of Marci & Jeffrey, Lauri & Joel, Jaclyn & Robert and Kimberly & James and great-grandmother of Alexander, Shaina, Ian, Lucas and Emily. Dear sister of the late Samuel Merlin, Matthew Merlin, George Merlin and Ethel "Hattie" Weiss. Services at Schlossberg Family's Chapel on the Hill, 824 Washington Street, CANTON, on Wednesday, December 18th, at 11 am. Interment to follow at Sharon Memorial Park. Memorial Observance at the home of Eileen Leeds following the burial, continuing Thursday 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm and Friday 12 noon-2 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . Schlossberg Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" 781-828-6990 www.schlossbergchapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 17, 2019
