POLLITT, Shirley Elizabeth (Crandall) Of Wayland, Massachusetts, died of natural causes, at 93 years of age, on April 6, 2020 at Miriam Boyd Parlin Hospice Residence. She is survived by her three children, Steve, Frances and Barbara, her five grandsons and her two great-grandsons. Shirley grew up in Warren and Allentown, Pennsylvania with her parents Leonard and Aileen Crandall and her brother Edward (Barney). She met Irving Pollitt in 1948 and they were married the next year. Shirley and Irv helped found The Church of the Holy Spirit of Wayland. Shirley also served as a poll worker and as president on the Boards of The Wayland Historical Society, The League of Women Voters and The Golden Tones. In the 1970s, she enrolled at Regis College, earning an M.Ed. and a teaching certificate. She spent the rest of her working life at Framingham's Reed Academy and said she loved every minute of it. Her family would like to express their deep and lasting gratitude to Ellie Mahoney and the health care workers of Traditions of Wayland and The Miriam Boyd Parlin Hospice Residence. A Memorial Service will be held when we can all get together again. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the Wayland Golden Tones Choir, 41 Cochituate Rd., Wayland, MA 01778. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of WAYLAND. To leave a message for Shirley's family, please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020