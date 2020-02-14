|
ENEGESS, Shirley (Lewis) Passed away peacefully on January 21, 2020, at age 97. Often known as "Sherrey, she was the surviving spouse of Norman "Len" Enegess, and was the beloved mother of David (and wife Jane) Enegess of Litchfield, NH, Barry (and wife Joanne) Enegess of Charleston, SC, and Karen Enegess (and partner Steve Hurlbut) of Boston, MA. She is also survived by her 9 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. Originally of Belmont, MA, she spent most of her adult life in Newton, MA, and then South Yarmouth on Cape Cod. Known for her loving heart, desire to care for others, and love of simple pleasures, she had been a dedicated homemaker, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. Donations may be made in Shirley's name to Sherrill House, Special Care Program Therapeutic Activities (for information contact Pattyanne Lyons, [email protected] Visiting Hours: A Memorial Service/Celebration of Life will be held March 7th at the Newton United Methodist Church, 430 Walnut St., Newtonville, MA 02460, at 1:00, with reception to follow from 2:00 - 4:00, and all are welcome to attend either or both.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 16, 2020