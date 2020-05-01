|
HARRINGTON, Shirley G. (Sullivan) 91 years of age. Of Wakefield. April 30, 2020. Beloved wife of 60 years to the late Walter E. Harrington. Devoted mother of Paula Anzalone & husband Mark of Reading, Paul Harrington of Wakefield, John Harrington of East Grand Rapids, MI, & the late Gary Harrington & surviving girlfriend Julie Parker. Loving grandmother of Mark Anzalone, Derek Anzalone, Michelle Harrington Philbrook, & Adam Harrington. Beloved sister of the late Robert Sullivan, Milburgh Rogers, Doris Forgeron, & Ruth May. Memorial donations may be made in Shirley's name to Merrimack Valley Hospice & VNA, 360 Merrimack St. Building 9, Lawrence, MA 01843. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Shirley's Funeral Service and Burial at Lakeside Cemetery in Wakefield will be private. To send a message of condolence, www.carrfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020