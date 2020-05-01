Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Lakeside Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for SHIRLEY HARRINGTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SHIRLEY G. (SULLIVAN) HARRINGTON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SHIRLEY G. (SULLIVAN) HARRINGTON Obituary
HARRINGTON, Shirley G. (Sullivan) 91 years of age. Of Wakefield. April 30, 2020. Beloved wife of 60 years to the late Walter E. Harrington. Devoted mother of Paula Anzalone & husband Mark of Reading, Paul Harrington of Wakefield, John Harrington of East Grand Rapids, MI, & the late Gary Harrington & surviving girlfriend Julie Parker. Loving grandmother of Mark Anzalone, Derek Anzalone, Michelle Harrington Philbrook, & Adam Harrington. Beloved sister of the late Robert Sullivan, Milburgh Rogers, Doris Forgeron, & Ruth May. Memorial donations may be made in Shirley's name to Merrimack Valley Hospice & VNA, 360 Merrimack St. Building 9, Lawrence, MA 01843. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Shirley's Funeral Service and Burial at Lakeside Cemetery in Wakefield will be private. To send a message of condolence, www.carrfuneral.com

View the online memorial for Shirley G. (Sullivan) HARRINGTON
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SHIRLEY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -