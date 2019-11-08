|
GEFFIN, Shirley (Fine) Of Melbourne, FL, formerly of greater Boston, passed peacefully, on October 27, at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Samuel. Cherished mother of Marlene Veldwisch, Richard Geffin, Laurence Geffin and his wife, Yurika, treasured grandmother of Mathew Geffin, Sarah Geffin, and Tiana Veldwisch, and devoted great-grandmother, aunt, sister, cousin, and good friend to many. An announcement will be made for a planned Memorial Service in Massachusetts.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 12, 2019