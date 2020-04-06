|
GLAZIER, Shirley Age 96, of Worcester, passed away on Sunday evening April 5, 2020 from cancer. Born October 12, 1923 in Worcester, Shirley was the daughter of Sam and Fannie (Apher) Caplan. She attended Classical High School in Worcester, then Westbrook Jr. College before training as a laboratory technician. Beloved wife of high school sweetheart, Raymond Glazier (deceased). She was the proud and loving mother of Dr. Wayne Glazier and his wife, Laura, Mitchell and his wife, Babs, Bill and his wife, Karen. Shirley leaves her loving, younger sister, Marcia Sabbath now living in Dedham.
Family was Shirl's guiding light as she leaves 4 grandchildren, their spouses and 7 great-grandchildren, not to leave out two Chesapeake Bay Retrievers who frequently visited her at The Willows. Up until this calendar year, Shirley led an active and independent life and loved nothing more than spending time with her family or being amongst her fellow residents at The Willows of Worcester. Shirl previously lived for many years in Boca Raton, Florida and Cape Cod (Falmouth and Yarmouth), before moving back to Worcester at The Willows. Shirley spent her time reading, playing bridge, golfing and constantly sending friends and family birthday and "thinking of you" cards.
A special thank you to the staff at The Willows Healthcare Center for their exceptional care and support during her last few weeks. Due to social distancing, there will be a small private Graveside Service in Worcester under the direction of Miles Funeral Home of HOLDEN. To register in the online guestbook, please visit www.milesfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Shirley's name to the Health Foundation of Central Massachusetts, 446 Main Street, Worcester, MA 01608.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 7, 2020