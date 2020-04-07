|
GLICK, Shirley (Shapiro) Of Sudbury on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Leon Glick. Loving mother of Joan E. Glick of San Francisco, CA, Susan R. Frish of Houston, TX and Karen G. Folsom of Santa Barbara, CA. Adored grandmother of Riley Folsom, Zachary and Julie Frish. Dear sister of the late Anne Furman, Lillian Priluck, Minnie Cohen, Esther Frye, Mike Shapiro and Meyer Shapiro. She is also survived by many cherished nieces, nephews and friends. Due to the current health crisis, funeral services and shiva are private. A celebration of Shirley's life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to The Greater Boston Food Bank, 70 S. Bay Ave., Boston, MA 02118. https://www.gbfb.org/ways-https://www.gbfb.org/to-give/honor-someone-special/ Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 8, 2020