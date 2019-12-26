|
GOODWIN, Shirley (Goldsheid) Of Framingham, on Monday, December 23, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Theodore "Ted" Goodwin. Loving mother of Laurie Goodwin, Robyn Wheaton & her husband Guy, Bram Goodwin and the late Tom Goodwin & his surviving wife Jae Goodwin. Cherished grandmother of Jillian Goodwin & her husband Craig Rebello and Noah Goodwin and great-grandmother of Parker Rebello. Dear sister of the late Esther Cohen, Louis Goldsheid and Benny Goldsheid and their surviving families. Born in Boston, Shirley excelled in school, graduating with honors, then assumed a position as Executive Assistant to the CEO of the prominent Boston Diamond merchants, I-Albert. Through her sister Esther, she met the love of her life Ted, who had recently returned from WWII to take over the family furniture business in Framingham. They married, joined the migration of post war young couples moving to the suburbs, helping to establish the post war Framingham, as its population soared. She was an active partner with Ted in building the modern Framingham Jewish Community, helping construct Temple Beth Sholom in 1962. Shirley was an elegant, sophisticated woman who was intellectually gifted, with an insatiable appetite for knowledge and a lifelong learner. She would most want to be remembered as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother; so grateful she had met Ted, was blessed with four children and a large extended family. Services at Temple Beth Sholom, 50 Pamela Road, Framingham on Sunday, December 29 at 11:00am. Interment at Framingham Natick Jewish Cemetery, Natick. Following interment, memorial observance will be at the Shillman House, 49 Edmands Road, Framingham until 5:00pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the , Levine Chapels, Brookline www.levinechapels.com 617-277-8300
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 27, 2019