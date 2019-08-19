|
HILTZ, Shirley Gwendolyn (Henderson) Of Newton, August 17, 2019. Age 81. Beloved wife of the late Lowell W. Hiltz. Loving mother of Eloise MacCormack & her husband James of Newton, Peter Hiltz & his wife Patty of Natick, Beverly Fei & her husband Robert of Wellesley, and Kevin Hiltz & his late wife Kimberly of Newton. Dear sister of the late Lawrence Henderson & Gerald Schofield. Loving grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 1. Visiting Hours will be held at the Burke & Blackington Funeral Home, 1479 Washington St., WEST NEWTON, Thursday, August 22, from 10AM-12PM, concluding with a Funeral Service at noon. Interment will follow at Newton Cemetery, Newton. Memorials in Shirley's memory may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church, 297 Lowell Ave., Newton, MA 02460. Burke & Blackington BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 20, 2019