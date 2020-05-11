|
HEALEY, Shirley (Sherwood) Of Braintree, formerly of Duxbury, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020, at 78 years old. Born in Muskegon, MI on January 22, 1942, she was the only child of the late Raymond and Ann (Foytik) Sherwood. Beloved wife of the late Kevin B. Healey for 51 years. Devoted mother of four children and seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She is survived by son Matt and his wife Leslie of Needham, son Brendan of Fall River, son Justin and his wife Karen of Lakeville and daughter Janine and husband Rick. Cherished "Grammy" to Layne, Connor, Kieran, Ryan, Caroline, Cameron, Caleb and Quentin. Shirley loved the water, spending time with family and friends at Duxbury beach, Cape Cod and Long Lake in Maine. She will be remembered for her decorating talents, impeccable manners and delicious apple pie. A Memorial Service is planned for a day and time later this summer. Donations can be made to the Duxbury Police Department.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2020