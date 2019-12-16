Boston Globe Obituaries
SHIRLEY HIRSCH RIES


1932 - 2019
SHIRLEY HIRSCH RIES Obituary
RIES, Shirley Hirsch Shirley Hirsch Ries died in Sarasota, Florida on December 11, 2019 Shirley Ries and her recently deceased husband, Elkan, were married for 67 years, raising 3 daughters, Janet (Stern), Cathy (Neal) and Patricia in Boston, before retiring to Sarasota, Florida. She showcased American craft and contemporary design at her Newton, Massachusetts boutique, she was a thoughtful and committed friend and a beloved grandmother to Margot, Jeffrey and Jenna Stern, Isabel and Wilson Neal and Gabriel Young. Services will be announced at a later date.

Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 17, 2019
