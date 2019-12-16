|
|
RIES, Shirley Hirsch Shirley Hirsch Ries died in Sarasota, Florida on December 11, 2019 Shirley Ries and her recently deceased husband, Elkan, were married for 67 years, raising 3 daughters, Janet (Stern), Cathy (Neal) and Patricia in Boston, before retiring to Sarasota, Florida. She showcased American craft and contemporary design at her Newton, Massachusetts boutique, she was a thoughtful and committed friend and a beloved grandmother to Margot, Jeffrey and Jenna Stern, Isabel and Wilson Neal and Gabriel Young. Services will be announced at a later date.
View the online memorial for Shirley Hirsch RIES
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 17, 2019