|
|
MACLACHLAN, Shirley Holt Age 92, May 23, 2019. Loving daughter of the late Charles E. Holt and Candace Bradley Holt. She was raised in Melrose, MA. She was predeceased by her first husband William Curtis Rogers, son William Curtis Rogers, Jr. (Bucky), brother Charles E. Holt, Jr. and sister Janet Winchenbach. In 1980, Shirley married the love of her life, Donald Bruce Maclachlan. Shirley is survived by her loving husband Donald Maclachlan of Peabody, MA, devoted daughter Candace (Candy) Rogers of Gilford, NH and Naples, FL, Donald's loving daughters; Martha Lynch (George) of Peabody, MA, Linda Letzeisen (Mark) of North Reading, MA, Janet Wallace (John) of Ipswich, MA and dear family friend Douglas K. Robinson of Derry, NH. Additionally, she will be lovingly missed by nephews and nieces Bradley G. Holt (Patty), Brenda Holt Mullaney (Michael), Mary Shea, William Winchenbach, Kent Winchenbach, grandchildren Michael Letzeisen (Christine), Brian Letzeisen (Jessica), Meaghan Pattani (Alok), George Lynch III, William Wallace and Kenneth Wallace. Shirley is also survived by 5 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the UNH Foundation, Inc., Charles E. Holt Athletic Scholarship Fund, 15 Strafford Avenue, Durham, NH 03824. Services will be private. Further details at www.mackeyfuneralhome.com Mackey Funeral Home Middleton, MA
View the online memorial for Shirley Holt MACLACHLAN
Published in The Boston Globe on June 9, 2019