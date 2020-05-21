|
HUGHES, Shirley J. (Parker) Age 90, of Marion, died May 17, 2020 at home. She was the wife of the late John H. Hughes, who died in 1986, and the daughter of the late Henry W. and Elizabeth E. (Davie) Parker.
She was born in Arlington and graduated from Concord High School. After high school, Mrs. Hughes worked as a Professional Personnel Clerk at MIT and Harvard University. She was a member of the Appalachian Hiking Club and Beverly Yacht Club. She loved skiing, hiking, and sailing. Following their marriage, Shirley and John purchased a 44 ft. Mercer and set off on a 3-year sailing adventure to the Caribbean, Europe, and around the world. Upon returning in 1969, they purchased their home in Marion, where Shirley lived until her passing.
Survivors include two sisters, Norma Nickerson of Concord and Claire Creelman of FL, and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be private. Arrangements are by the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Hwy., WAREHAM. For online guestbook, visit: www.ccgfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020