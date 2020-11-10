1/1
SHIRLEY J. OLSON
OLSON, Shirley J. Of Boston, November 8, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Evan and Hazel (Hutchings) Mays. Cousin of Linda Harris of Avon, CT, Phyllis M. Mays of Needham. Shirley attended Massachusetts College of Art and enjoyed taking classes at the Museum of Fine Arts. For online guestbook and link to zoom call funeral service, Thursday Nov. 12 at 4:30pm refer to obituary on gfdoherty.com Family, friends and caregivers are invited to attend virtually. George F. Doherty & Sons Needham 781 444 0687


MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Funeral service
04:30 PM
zoom call
