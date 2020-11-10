OLSON, Shirley J. Of Boston, November 8, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Evan and Hazel (Hutchings) Mays. Cousin of Linda Harris of Avon, CT, Phyllis M. Mays of Needham. Shirley attended Massachusetts College of Art and enjoyed taking classes at the Museum of Fine Arts. For online guestbook and link to zoom call funeral service, Thursday Nov. 12 at 4:30pm refer to obituary on gfdoherty.com
Family, friends and caregivers are invited to attend virtually. George F. Doherty & Sons Needham 781 444 0687