|
|
REISS, Shirley J. Of Weston. April 2, 2020. Wife of the late Richard Reiss. Mother of Andre Schiff of Weston and Claire Schiff (Zach Zandler) of France. Sister of the late Donald Richardson. Grandmother of Noemie and Lucien. Step-grandmother of Hannah DeKeijzer (daughter of Helen and Arne Dekeijzer). Former wife of the late Michel Schiff. A Life Celebration at a later date will be announced. Donations in Shirley's memory can be made to De Novo www.denovo.org or to Common Cause Massachusetts, www.commoncause.org/massachusetts For complete obituary and guest register, visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020