MacKEEN, Shirley Jane (Stoddard) Passed away on April 7, 2020. Shirley was born on November 28, 1936 to Wallace and Harriet (Buchanan) Stoddard in Canton. She was the fifth of five children and was predeceased by her sisters, Dorothy Jones, Betty Hanson, Gloria Rooney and brother, Wallace Albert Stoddard. She is survived by her husband, David Elliot MacKeen of sixty-five plus years and her two children, David E., Jr. of Boxford and his wife Kelly and Debra J. Hohmann and her husband Edmund "Ted" Hohmann of Kingston. She is also survived by her four grandchildren, Kate Elizabeth MacKeen, Brooke Jane Hohmann, Brenna Rielly Hohmann and Ryan David MacKeen. Shirley was a Keypunch Operator for Howard Johnson, Lumberman's Mutual, Norfolk County Trust, Shell Oil and General Motors. She was a den mother for Cub Scouts, a Brownie leader and Treasurer of Canton Youth Hockey from 1980-1983. She also served with her husband as Counselor for the Senior Youth Fellowship at the Stoughton Methodist Church from 1958-1964. As a stay at home mom, she was the proprietor of the Blue Hill Feed and Grain Store on Royall Street in Canton. She is most proud of caring for her mother through the age of 101 and now she has gone to be with her for eternity. She retired and moved to Plymouth in 2004. A period of Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 373 Court Street, PLYMOUTH. There will be a private Memorial Service and interment will take place at Vine Hills Cemetery, Samoset Street, Plymouth. For more information or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 9, 2020