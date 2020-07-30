Boston Globe Obituaries
JOHNSTON, Shirley K. (Barrett) Of Needham, formerly of Brookline, July 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Lt. Robert J. Johnston of the Brookline Fire Dept. Devoted mother of Robert F. Johnston and his wife Anne of Holliston, Terry M. Johnston of Wellesley, Brian A. Johnston and his wife Debra of Hopkinton, Barbara J. Zittrauer and her husband Dean of GA, Karen N. Fagan and her husband Brandon of Dover, Barrett P. Johnston and his wife Sandra of Medway, Heather-Ann Doherty and her husband Steven of Plymouth, and the late Lynne-Ann Clarke and her surviving spouse James. Sister of Barbara Barrett of NJ, and the late Rosemary Taromino and Rev. Richard Emmett Barrett. Also survived by 20 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. In compliance with COVID-19 guidelines, her Funeral will be held from the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, Monday, Aug. 3 at 9:30am followed by a Funeral Mass in Mary Immaculate of Lourdes Church, Newton Upper Falls at 10:30am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours Sunday, Aug. 2 from 4:00-7:00pm. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Needham. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Needham 781-444-0687
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020
