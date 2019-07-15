KAHLER, Shirley (Burke) Age 97, longtime resident of Sudbury, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019.



Born March 14, 1922 in Framingham, she was the daughter of George Murray and Ann (Orcutt) Burke. She was raised in Weston and served in the United States Army as a nurse and Lieutenant during World War II. Mrs. Kahler worked as an Anesthetist for many years.



Beloved wife of Royce Carlton Kahler; devoted mother of Royce Kahler, Jr. and his wife Joan of Hernando, FL, Murray Kahler of Sudbury, Susan Hilton of Salt Lake City, UT, John "Kim" Kahler and his wife Theresa of Pittsford, VT; loving sister of the late George Burke, Jr.; proud grandmother of eight grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 4-7PM at the Duckett - J.S. Waterman & Sons Home of Memorial Tribute, 656 Boston Post Road (Route 20), SUDBURY. Memorial services and interment will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Veterans Inc. Headquarters, 69 Grove Street, Worcester, MA 01605, or to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452, or to Autism Speaks, 500 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA 02118.



