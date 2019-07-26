Boston Globe Obituaries
|
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Florence Church
47 Butler Ave
Wakefield, MA
SHIRLEY L. (RING) WAISNOR


1922 - 2019
WAISNOR, Shirley L. (Ring) Of Wakefield. July 24. Wife of the late Anthony J. Waisnor, Jr. Mother of Jon Waisnor and wife Anne of Ipswich, Robert Waisnor and

wife Marianne of Westford, Thomas Waisnor of Saugus and the late Neil Waisnor. Mother-in-law of Leslie Waisnor. Sister of the late Arthur Ring, Harold Ring, Robert Ring, Lois Parr, and Theodore Berns. Also survived by nine grandchildren. Funeral Mass in St. Florence Church, 47 Butler Ave., Wakefield, on Tuesday, at 10 a.m., followed by an interment at Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. There are no Calling Hours. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Compassus Hospice, 790 Turnpike St. Suite 202, North Andover, MA 01845. For obit/guestbook,

www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 28, 2019
