Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
773 Moody Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 893-6260
Resources
More Obituaries for SHIRLEY LAPORTE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SHIRLEY (COUGHLAN) LAPORTE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SHIRLEY (COUGHLAN) LAPORTE Obituary
LaPORTE, Shirley (Coughlan) Of Waltham, Sept. 22nd, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edmond "Putt" LaPorte. Funeral Services in Celebration of Shirley's Life from the Brasco & Sons Memorial Funeral Home, 773 Moody St., WALTHAM on Thursday morning at 9:00 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at Saint Mary's Church, Waltham at 10:00 a.m. Visiting Hours will be held in the Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4 - 8p.m. For complete obituary guestbook & additional information please refer to BrascoFuneralHome.com

Waltham 781-893-6260

"Creating Meaningful Memories"
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SHIRLEY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
Download Now