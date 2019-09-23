|
LaPORTE, Shirley (Coughlan) Of Waltham, Sept. 22nd, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edmond "Putt" LaPorte. Funeral Services in Celebration of Shirley's Life from the Brasco & Sons Memorial Funeral Home, 773 Moody St., WALTHAM on Thursday morning at 9:00 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at Saint Mary's Church, Waltham at 10:00 a.m. Visiting Hours will be held in the Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4 - 8p.m. For complete obituary guestbook & additional information please refer to BrascoFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 24, 2019