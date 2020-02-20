Boston Globe Obituaries
|
LEWIS, Shirley Age 93, of Dedham, MA and formerly of Aventura, FL, passed on Wednesday at NewBridge on the Charles in Dedham. She was the wife of the late Edward Lewis. She and Edward lived in Adventura, FL for many years until she returned to New England to be with her family. Born in Newton, MA, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Frances (Drucker) Miller. Mrs. Lewis lived a colorful life and worked as a buyer for Ann Taylor before she ventured out and opened consignment shops on Cape Cod. She most recently worked in her own Interior Decorating business. Left to cherish her memory are the Lewis Family of Boston. Graveside Services will be held on Sunday at 11:00 am at Staro Konstatinov Cemetery, 776 Baker Street, West Roxbury, MA. Memorial contributions may be made to West End House, 105 Allston St., Allston, MA 02134 or online at westendhouse.org/donate/ Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskybrookline.com 617-232-9300
Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020
