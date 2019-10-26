|
|
BUCK, Shirley M. (Gfroerer) Of Bedford, formerly of Lexington, October 25, 2019. Mother of Wendy C. Leeds and her husband Thomas of Medfield, and Randall W. Buck and his husband Thomas Fagan of Key West, FL. Sister of the late Wayne Frair. Cousin of Marilyn Gfroerer. She is also survived by 2 grandchildren, Tyler Leeds and Grant Leeds, and by 4 great-grandchildren. A graduate of Pembroke at Brown University, Shirley wrote a column for the Lexington Minuteman.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, November 16, at Hancock Church, 1912 Mass. Ave., Lexington, at 1pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Employee Appreciation Fund at Carlton Willard Village, 100 Old Billerica Rd., Bedford, MA 01730. Private interment at Puritan Lawn Cemetery in Peabody. Lexington 781-862-1800
www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 27, 2019