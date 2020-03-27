Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eaton Funeral Home
1351 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
781-444-0201
Resources
More Obituaries for SHIRLEY HASENFUS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SHIRLEY M. (RAYNER) HASENFUS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SHIRLEY M. (RAYNER) HASENFUS Obituary
HASENFUS, Shirley M. (Rayner) Age 91, a lifelong resident of Needham, died peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, on March 25, 2020. She was a loving wife and mother. Shirley enjoyed working in her garden and was always willing to travel with her family. She was a lover of dogs, especially her Dalmatian, Molly. Shirley worked at the Tillotson Rubber Company and Calvert's Clothing Store. Shirley is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, John Hasenfus; her son Richard and his wife Laura and their children Emma and Tim; daughter Wendy Hasenfus-Towler and her husband Richard and their children Christopher and Amanda of California; son Kenneth and his wife Lily and their children Michael Wan, Michael, Matthew and Caitlin. She was the daughter of the late Clara (Lambert) and Harold Rayner and sister of the late Robert Rayner, Dorothy (Rayner) Fuls and Barbara (Rayner) Ramsdel. She was the stepdaughter of the late Hazel Rayner and stepsister of the late Ronald Gavel and Audrey Carson. Services will be private. Donations in Shirley's name may be made to the American Red Cross Donor Services, 180 Rustcraft Rd., Dedham, MA 02026 or to the Stanley Tippett Hospice House, 920 South St., Needham, MA 02492. For obituary or to share a memory of Shirley, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SHIRLEY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eaton Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -