HASENFUS, Shirley M. (Rayner) Age 91, a lifelong resident of Needham, died peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, on March 25, 2020. She was a loving wife and mother. Shirley enjoyed working in her garden and was always willing to travel with her family. She was a lover of dogs, especially her Dalmatian, Molly. Shirley worked at the Tillotson Rubber Company and Calvert's Clothing Store. Shirley is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, John Hasenfus; her son Richard and his wife Laura and their children Emma and Tim; daughter Wendy Hasenfus-Towler and her husband Richard and their children Christopher and Amanda of California; son Kenneth and his wife Lily and their children Michael Wan, Michael, Matthew and Caitlin. She was the daughter of the late Clara (Lambert) and Harold Rayner and sister of the late Robert Rayner, Dorothy (Rayner) Fuls and Barbara (Rayner) Ramsdel. She was the stepdaughter of the late Hazel Rayner and stepsister of the late Ronald Gavel and Audrey Carson. Services will be private. Donations in Shirley's name may be made to the American Red Cross Donor Services, 180 Rustcraft Rd., Dedham, MA 02026 or to the Stanley Tippett Hospice House, 920 South St., Needham, MA 02492. For obituary or to share a memory of Shirley, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020