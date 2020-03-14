|
|
MORRISON, Shirley (Coakley) Of Lynnfield, died on March 13, 2020. She was the wife of the late Herbert D. Morrison who predeceased her in 1988. Born in Peabody and daughter of the late Leonard and Mary (Sweeney) Coakley, she lived there for many years before moving to Lynnfield in 1968. Shirley graduated from St. John's High School in 1945 and Simmons College in 1949. She received her M.Ed. from Salem State College and taught school at the South Memorial School in Peabody for over thirty years. If Shirley and her family were not camping at Sippewissett in Falmouth during the summer months, they would board the Trailways Golden Eagle bus and travel throughout the United States visiting the national parks throughout the West. Their later travels included Alaska, Hawaii, Mexico, Greece, Jerusalem and the many countries of Europe. Shirley was a member of the Our Lady of the Assumption Parish in Lynnfield. In her retirement, she taught CCD and ESL classes. Shirley is survived by her two sons, Leonard and his wife Liz of Lynnfield, Barry and his wife Marie of Medfield and her daughter Meg and her husband Mike of Andover as well as seven grandchildren. Emma, Kathleen, and Maggie Morrison, Jack and Sarah Buotte and Kelly and Michael Morrison. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Assumption Parish, 17 Grove St., Lynnfield on Tuesday, March 17th at 11:00 am. Visiting Hours at the Conway Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., PEABODY, Monday from 4 to 7 pm. Burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Salem. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in her memory to the Retired Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, 30 Jeffrey's Neck Road in Ipswich, MA 01938. For online guestbook, please visit ccbfuneral.com
View the online memorial for Shirley (Coakley) MORRISON
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 15, 2020