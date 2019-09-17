|
MULCAHY, Shirley Age 95, longtime resident of Haverhill, passed on Monday September 16, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Haverhill on June 19, 1924, daughter of Laurie and Helen (Kimball) Fitzgerald. Shirley was a graduate of St. James High School, class of 1941. She was a longtime parishioner of St. James Parish and was a woman of deep faith. She was the wife of the late Edward Mulcahy, who passed on November 2, 2005, and the mother of the late Richard Mulcahy, who passed on January 17, 2003. Shirley is survived by her three daughters, Donna Mulcahy of Haverhill, Stacia and her husband Dr. Henry Talberth of Somerville, MA and Jean and her husband Dr. Phillip Au of Bend, OR; three granddaughters Bridget, Brianna and Rachel; and two great-grandsons Lukas and Rowen. Visitation will be Friday, September 20, in the Driscoll Funeral Home, 309 S. Main Street, HAVERHILL, from 9:00 to 10:00 AM. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. James Church, 185 Winter Street, Haverhill at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow in St. James Cemetery, Primrose Street, Haverhill. For guestbook, please visit www.driscollcares.com Driscoll Funeral Home Haverhill (978) 374-0000
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 18, 2019