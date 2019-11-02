Boston Globe Obituaries
SHIRLEY PAGE (HARRIS) HARRIS


1926 - 2019
SHIRLEY PAGE (HARRIS) HARRIS Obituary
HARRIS, Shirley Page (Harris) Of Wayland. A retired Special Education Department Head at Dover Sherborn Regional High School where she was known for her work with older underperforming students, died on October 9, 2019 in Framingham at the age of 93. Mrs. Harris was born on July 15, 1926 to the late Henry M. Harris and Claudine (Avent) Harris. She spent her formative years in Roanoke and Bluefield, WV and has been a resident of Wayland for the past 54 years. Mrs. Harris received her BA in Education from Winthrop University (formerly Winthrop College) in South Carolina and her MA in Education from Boston University. Mrs. Harris was predeceased by her husband of 68 years, Hunter Coleman Harris who passed in April 2017. She was the mother of Dr. Jeffrey H. Harris and his wife Susanna of Oak Ridge, TN, David C. Harris and his wife Gabriella of Washington, DC and Matthew P. Harris and his wife Elizabeth A. Tobin of Wayland. Also survived by eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was also predeceased by both her brother and sister, Donald and Margaret. Funeral Services will be private for her family. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home. For condolences, please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 3, 2019
