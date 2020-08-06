|
PICARD, Shirley (Gerstein) On August 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Hans Picard. Devoted mother of Michael Picard (Mary Russell), Heidi Alpert (Bruce) and Matthew Picard (Suzanne). Dear Grandmother of Alex, Marcus, David, Alyssa, Gregory and Sonia. Born in New Bedford, MA, Shirley spent much of her adolescence in Miami Beach, FL before returning to Massachusetts for the remainder of her long life. Her career was dedicated to education including nearly 30 years as a reading specialist in the New Bedford Public Schools for children with learning disabilities. Her legacy includes the many former students' lives she influenced for the better with her teachings. She was known for her exceptionally warm personality. She took great pride in the lives and accomplishments of her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed socializing with her many friends especially in the summer at Anthony's Beach. In her final years she was grateful for the excellent care provided by her care givers. A private graveside service will be held for family and friends at Tifereth Israel Cemetery, New Bedford, MA. Remembrances may be made to Hebrew Senior Life Employee Help Fund 1200 Centre St., Boston, MA 02131. www.brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 7, 2020