Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Wildwood Cemetery
34 Palmer St.
Winchester, MA
SHIRLEY R. (MONROE) MULLEN

SHIRLEY R. (MONROE) MULLEN Obituary
MULLEN, Shirley R. (Monroe) Of Winchester on August 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Leonard J. Mullen, Jr. Loving mother of Vaughn Mullen of Cambridge & the late Gregory L. Mullen. Adored grandmother of Kristan Steele of Dracut, Jillian Mullen of Kennebunkport & Olivia Wadsworth of Salem. Great-grandmother of Eliza Rafstedt of Kennebunkport, ME. Sister of the late Clara Munroe. Dear aunt of the late Nancy Moore. A Graveside Service will be held at Wildwood Cemetery, 34 Palmer St., Winchester on Thursday, Aug. 20th at 11am; all are welcome to attend. For online condolences, please visit www.lanefuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 19, 2020
