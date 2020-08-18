|
MULLEN, Shirley R. (Monroe) Of Winchester on August 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Leonard J. Mullen, Jr. Loving mother of Vaughn Mullen of Cambridge & the late Gregory L. Mullen. Adored grandmother of Kristan Steele of Dracut, Jillian Mullen of Kennebunkport & Olivia Wadsworth of Salem. Great-grandmother of Eliza Rafstedt of Kennebunkport, ME. Sister of the late Clara Munroe. Dear aunt of the late Nancy Moore. A Graveside Service will be held at Wildwood Cemetery, 34 Palmer St., Winchester on Thursday, Aug. 20th at 11am; all are welcome to attend. For online condolences, please visit www.lanefuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 19, 2020