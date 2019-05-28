|
|
SULLIVAN, Shirley R. Age 96, of Medfield, peacefully Wed., May 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles Sullivan, mother of Charles "Chuck" Sullivan and his wife Donna of AZ, Scott Sullivan and his wife Faith of Medfield, Christine Paal and her husband Walther of Franklin and Nancy Sullivan and her husband Neal of Medfield. Also survived by 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Funeral Service will be Fri., May 31, 11am at Roberts Mitchell Caruso FH, 15 Miller St, MEDFIELD. Burial to follow at Vine Lake Cemetery. Visiting Hours will be Thurs., 5-7 at the Funeral Home. Memorial contributions in Shirley's name can be made to the Medfield Food Cupboard at: medfieldfoodcupboard.com Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on May 29, 2019