Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home
15 Miller Street
Medfield, MA 02052
(508) 359-2000
Resources
More Obituaries for SHIRLEY SULLIVAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SHIRLEY R. SULLIVAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

SHIRLEY R. SULLIVAN Obituary
SULLIVAN, Shirley R. Age 96, of Medfield, peacefully Wed., May 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles Sullivan, mother of Charles "Chuck" Sullivan and his wife Donna of AZ, Scott Sullivan and his wife Faith of Medfield, Christine Paal and her husband Walther of Franklin and Nancy Sullivan and her husband Neal of Medfield. Also survived by 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Funeral Service will be Fri., May 31, 11am at Roberts Mitchell Caruso FH, 15 Miller St, MEDFIELD. Burial to follow at Vine Lake Cemetery. Visiting Hours will be Thurs., 5-7 at the Funeral Home. Memorial contributions in Shirley's name can be made to the Medfield Food Cupboard at: medfieldfoodcupboard.com Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home
Download Now